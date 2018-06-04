Hoover Ferguson, a global leader in container, accommodation, workspace and packaging solutions for the energy, petrochemical and general industrial end markets, today announced the launch of its Marine Green Compactor range into the European maritime and cruise market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005134/en/

Hoover Ferguson's Marine Green Compactors segregate and compact solid waste material into wheeled carts for recycling and convenience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Having successfully met the Conformité Européene (CE) requirements of health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area (EEA), the Marine Green range of compactor models are now available from Hoover Ferguson's locations across Europe, including Norway and Scotland.

"We look forward to introducing this product line to our European customers operating commercial and passenger ships," said Gary Wilson, Managing Director UK, Hoover Ferguson. "Hoover Ferguson has a history of providing insightful and reliable solutions for our customers and the international expansion of this particular product line demonstrates our continued investment in our range of products."

For companies with a focus on waste volume reduction, these MARPOL-compliant, stainless-steel compactors offer a safe, easy and efficient means of segregating and compacting solid waste materials into wheeled carts for convenient recycling.

Hoover Ferguson has supplied the Marine Green series of compactors in other regions since 2013, achieving a reputation for highly reliable performance aboard ships and FPSO vessels, where regulatory compliance and cost efficiency are key considerations. Hoover Ferguson will be exhibiting at Posidonia, Stand No. 2.251 in Athens, Greece, on June 4-8.

About Hoover Ferguson

Hoover Ferguson is an integrated service provider of chemical tanks, cargo carrying units, catalyst bins, modular containers and other related rental products and services to the global energy, petrochemical and general industrial end markets. With history dating back to 1911, Hoover Ferguson provides its customers with comprehensive liquid, cargo, waste and specialized container solutions as well as a range of complementary services including cleaning, refurbishment, recertification and logistics. For more information, visit our website at www.hooverferguson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005134/en/

Contacts:

Hoover Ferguson

Lana Belmokadem, 832-295-6275

Lana.belmokadem@hooverferguson.com