CRU: New EU Waste Packaging Legislation to Strengthen Case for Aluminium

On 22 May 2018, the European Council of Ministers adopted legally binding targets for waste package recycling including a 50% recycling rate for all aluminium packaging by 2025.

Incorporating waste package legislation agreed to between EU ambassadors and the European Parliament in December 2017, the EU's new Circular Economy Package aims to encourage the creation of a circular economy whereby resources remain in use for as long as possible through closed recycling loops.

In doing so, the new legislation requires that all member states adopt legally binding targets for waste recycling and the reduction of landfilling. The municipal waste recycling target is set to 55% by 2025, 60% by 2030, and 65% by 2035. Simultaneously, the EU Package aims to reduce the amount of municipal waste landfilling in Members States to no more than 10% by 2035. The Circular Economy Package subsequently encourages a 30% reduction in food waste by 2025, and a 50% reduction by 2030.

Consistent with the concept of a circular economy, the new legislation establishes minimum requirements for extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes. Under these schemes, a producer's responsibility for a product is extended through to the waste stage of a product's life cycle in order to minimise waste disposal.

