Ratos AB: Ratos's Capital Markets Day 2018

Press release 4 June 2018

In conjunction with its Capital Markets Day, Ratos is presenting its new financial targets and focus areas going forward.

New financial targets

Ratos's new financial targets focus on the earnings trend of the company portfolio, Ratos's debt ratio and the total return of the share. The previous IRR-target of a minimum of 15% will no longer be applied.

The earnings of the company portfolio should increase each year A conservative leverage in the portfolio companies with an aggregated debt ratio, including Ratos AB, less than 2.5x (Net debt / EBITDA) Total return of the Ratos share should over time outperform the average on Nasdaq Stockholm

Focus areas

Ratos continues to focus on profitability in the current portfolio. The agenda is stability followed by profitability and growth. In underperforming companies, the highest focus is on profitability-enhancing measures ensuring the right management and active corporate governance.

Comments from Ratos's CEO Jonas Wiström:

"During the year, we have made changes to Ratos's investment organisation and incentive programme and reviewed our corporate governance. We regard Ratos as having a unique position in the market and the potential for further development, with a long-term investment horizon and strong brand. The main focus for Ratos at this time is on reversing the negative trend with respect to the earnings trend of the current company portfolio.

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies, with the largest segments in terms of sales being Industrials, Construction and Consumer goods/Commerce. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.

