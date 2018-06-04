CYBG, the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, has upped the price of its proposed takeover approach for rival Virgin Money, which has agreed to push back the bid deadline as talks progress. CYBG would offer 1.2125 new shares for each Virgin Money share, potentially giving Virgin Money shareholders a 38% stake in the combined group, up from the 1.1297 original offer made last month that would have led to a 36.5% ownership. Virgin Money agreed to push back the deadline for CYBG to return with ...

