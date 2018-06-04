

For immediate release 4 June 2018



Serabi Gold plc ('Serabi' or the 'Company') Total Voting Rights



Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the following:



As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,175,281,434 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 0.5p each, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 1,175,281,434.



The above figure of 1,175,284,434 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621 Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Website: www.serabigold.com



Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396



Peel Hunt LLP UK Broker Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000 James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000



Blytheweigh Public Relations Tim Blythe Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204 Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224



