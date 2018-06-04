Vesting of 2015 Performance Share Plan in Kindred Group

VALLETTA, Malta, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 June 2018, the full value of the 2015 Performance Share Plan grant vested and 218,744 SDRs were used from the Kindred Group's Share buy-back programme.

Following the vesting of these awards, 3,548,702 SDRs from the Share buy-back programmes continue to be held by Kindred Group. The total amount of issued shares in Kindred Group plc is 230,126,200 ordinary shares with a par value of GBP 0.000625.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg,

Investor Relations,

+44-788-799-6116

