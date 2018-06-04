Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE) said that Chief Executive Officer Damian Gammell and Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Wednesday, 13 June 2018, at 13:15 BST, 14:15 CEST, and 8:15 a.m. EDT.

The public can access the presentation live via webcast through the company's website at www.ccep.com.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

