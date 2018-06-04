Inclusion in Directory Enables Citi to Launch New Payment and Collection Services for Clients

Citi (NYSE: C)has today announced that is has successfully enrolled as a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) on the UK Open Banking Directory, becoming the first corporate bank to do so. Inclusion in the directory will allow Citi to begin piloting new payment and collection services for clients.

Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, EMEA head payments and receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi commented: "We see Open Banking as a significant development in the banking landscape in Europe and increasingly in other regions as regulators seek to drive competition and innovation in financial services. Open Banking in the UK is particularly attractive to us and our clients as it enables collections with open APIs standardized and live across the Competition and Markets Authority nine banks. Citi continues to work with the UK Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) and regulators around the globe to drive positive development in open banking and to deliver payment system innovations that work for both consumer and business users."

Open Banking in the UK, which went live in January 2018, requires the nine largest UK banks to publish open APIs, enabling regulated third party providers to access bank accounts securely and with account holder consent, via open APIs. The directory is part of a wider shift in the global banking landscape from batch processing to real-time, hyper connected banking an era of real-time payments and collections, and banking systems becoming accessible through APIs.

Imran Gulamhuseinwala, Trustee of the Open Banking Implementation Entity commented: "We are delighted to have Citi enrolled in our UK Open Banking Directory and are excited by their vision to leverage open banking to create new payment services for the UK market. As a leading global bank, Citi's engagement is a strong endorsement of the UK Open Banking initiative and we look forward to further collaboration to develop the open banking ecosystem."

About Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions:

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 100 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://new.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005573/en/

Contacts:

Citi

Belinda Marks

+44 20 7508 3082

belinda.marks@citi.com