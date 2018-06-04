Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of Ajanta Packaging

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 4.6.2018 AT 11:45

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of Ajanta Packaging

Huhtamaki has completed the acquisition of Ajanta Packaging's business in India. Ajanta Packaging is a manufacturer of pressure sensitive labels in India. The annual net sales of the acquired business are approximately EUR 10 million and it employs altogether 170 people. The debt free purchase price was approximately EUR 13 million. The business will be reported as part of the Flexible Packaging business segment as of June 1, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Group Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 686 7863

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

