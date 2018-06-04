

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction activity growth remained stable in May, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Monday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index held steady at 52.5 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion. Economists had forecast the index to drop to 51.8.



Some firms suggested that unusually good weather conditions had supported activity and enabled them to continue catching up after prior months' weather related disruptions.



Among three sub-sectors, residential work remained the strongest in May. Both the commercial and civil engineering sectors remained in growth territory for the second month running in May, with the former being the only category to record a faster rate of expansion than in April.



