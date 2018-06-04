LG's 56 MW PV park is the group's largest in Japan and will join the string of energy schemes feeding big data into the conglomerate's Energy Optimization Center, when it opens this year.If the sport of golf is "a good walk spoiled", Korean conglomerate LG has ensured solar power is a good sport spoiled with the latest addition to its PV portfolio in Japan. LG CNS, an IT services and system integration subsidiary of the famous Korean brand, today announced on its company blog the completion of a 56 MW solar park, built over a former 27-hole golf course in the Mine region of Japan's Yamaguchi ...

