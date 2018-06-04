ADNEC Reveals Plans to Develop its Hall 4 for Enhanced Event Experience

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New development highlightsAbu Dhabi's growing importance as region's event hub

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has revealed plans to develop its Hall 4, one of the spaces being offered for conferences and similar events. The move is aimed at addressing the growing demand for its award-winning venue, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which hosts regional and global conferences and corporate events. The planned development will ensure a better experience for existing and potential conferences and meetings clients as well as attending delegates. Hall 4, strategically located adjacent to the multi-purpose Atrium, will be divided into three fully equipped event spaces, each capable of hosting 1,000 delegates. Work on the project is expected to be completed this year in time for 2019, when the centre will host several global congresses, boosting Abu Dhabi's global position as preferred location for regional and international events.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC, said: "The newly developed meeting rooms, with their strategic locations will enable our conference clients to configure all aspects of their events in a logical and convenient manner. The new rooms are adjacent to ADNEC's existing conference suites, the Innovation Lab and the refurbished 76 Restaurant, making it apt for expansion and customization. This development is in response to increasing feedback from clients who now recognize Abu Dhabi as the event destination of choice in the Middle East. ADNEC has always strived to exceed customer expectations, and this new offering is testament to what the company stands for."

2019 will witness a series of high-profile congresses at the venue, including World Energy Congress, World Road Congress, World Congress of Endourology, The FIP World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, 8th Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention Against Corruption and the Congress of the International Society of Paediatric Oncology Asia.

ADNEC has been the recipient of prestigious awards, including a four-star rating from the European Foundation for Quality Management and TUV-Innovation Management certification. Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre recently hosted the Joint International Conference on Medical Education 2018; the Ottawa Conference 2018; the Gulf Obesity Summit and Regional Congress 2018; and International Council of Nurses ICN Regional Congress and is all set to host the Congress of the International Society for Hemodialysis 2018.