

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for April. Economists forecast producer prices to climb 2.4 percent year-on-year in April after rising 2.1 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it eased against the franc and the yen.



The euro was valued at 128.23 against the yen, 1.1536 against the franc, 0.8759 against the pound and 1.1706 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



