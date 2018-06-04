London stocks got off to a positive start to the week, in sync with resurgent European markets as political worries faded and global trade concerns were shrugged off. The FTSE 100 rose 46.95 points or 0.6% to 7,748.72 in the first half hour of trading on Monday. Sterling was consolidating its slight recovery from the end of last week, up almost 0.2% against the dollar to 1.3368 but down 0.2% on the euro at 1.1420. Trade talks between the US and China broke down over the weekend with a warning ...

