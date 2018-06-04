

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Monday as upbeat manufacturing and jobs data from the U.S. bolstered optimism in the world's largest economy and U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on.



Chinese stocks closed higher even as trade worries persisted after China warned that it will withdraw from commitments made so far on trade if U.S. President Donald Trump carries out his threat to impose tariffs on the Asian country.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 16.05 points or 0.52 percent to 3,091.19 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.66 percent to close at 30,997.98.



Japanese shares hit a one-week high, with a weaker yen and solid data from the U.S. buoying investor sentiment. The Nikkei average climbed 304.59 points or 1.37 percent to 22,475.94, while the broader Topix index closed 1.46 percent higher at 1,774.69.



Automaker Toyota rallied 3.9 percent on a brokerage upgrade and rivals Honda Motor and Nissan Motor rose around 2 percent while Nintendo plunged as much as 6.3 percent to post its biggest two-day loss in 18 months. Tech shares also gained ground, with Tokyo Electron and TDK Corp climbing 2-4 percent.



Australian shares hit their highest level in ten days, with mining stocks and financials leading the surge as base metal prices strengthened and Commonwealth Bank agreed to settle a civil lawsuit.



Investors also cheered encouraging local economic data. While Australian retail sales rose 0.4 percent sequentially in April, beating forecasts for 0.3 percent growth, company operating profits in the country grew 5.9 percent in the first three months of 2018 after a 2.2 percent gain in the three months prior, separate reports showed.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35.10 points or 0.59 percent to 6,025.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 34.60 points or 0.57 percent at 6,138.60.



Commonwealth Bank shares advanced 1.4 percent while the other three big banks closed narrowly mixed ahead of RBA monetary policy decision out Tuesday.



Miners BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto rose between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, helped by a rally in base metal prices on Friday night.



Vicinity Centres jumped 2.6 percent after the shopping centre operator said it will sell up to A$1 billion of medium-sized and neighborhood shopping centers to fund development of prestige projects.



Seoul stocks closed higher on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs data and revived hopes for a U.S.-North Korea summit on June 12 as scheduled.



The benchmark Kospi inched up 8.80 points or 0.36 percent to 2,447.76, with steelmakers and automakers leading the surge. Posco jumped 3.8 percent, Hyundai Motor added 2.1 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors soared 5.8 percent.



The New Zealand market was closed in observance of the Queen's Birthday.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was up half a percent after separate reports showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector picked up steam in May and consumer price inflation slowed.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up marginally, Singapore's Straits Times was rallying more than 1 percent and the Taiwan Weighted jumped as much as 1.5 percent while India's Sensex was declining 0.6 percent.



U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after the release of upbeat jobs data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5 percent to reach its best closing level in well over two months.



U.S. non-farm payroll employment surged up by 223,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in April. The jobless rate edged down to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in April, the lowest since a matching rate in April 2000.



