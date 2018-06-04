

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated sharply in June largely reflecting political uncertainties in Italy, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index slid to 9.3 in June from 19.2 in May. This was the lowest score since October 2016 and below the expected level of 19.0.



The current situation index declined to 34.5, the weakest since April 2017, from 42.8 a month ago. At the same time, the expectations index came in at -13.3, the lowest since August 2012, versus -2 in May.



Investors still hope that the world's trade dispute with the US will not get out of hand, data showed.



By contrast, investors were far less forgiving with developments within the eurozone. The new government in Rome is very skeptical. This is so strong that the economic expectations in the eurozone are literally toppling.



At the same time, the sentiment indicator for Germany decreased notably to 18.5 in June from 23.5 in the previous month.



