Basware Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

Basware, the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the second consecutive time (Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Desere Edwards, William McNeill, et al., May 29, 2018). The report evaluates 15 procure-to-pay solution providers.

Basware was recognized by Gartner for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We believe Gartner's continued placement of Basware in the Leaders quadrant validates what we feel is the driving force behind our market leadership: our customers," said Vesa Tykkyläinen, CEO, Basware. "From delivering the strongest customer support and scalability across the globe, to delivering the integration and deployment capabilities that our customers require, Basware's commitment to customers is what continues to solidify our position as a Magic Quadrant Leader."

All of Basware's Procure-to-Pay (P2P) solutions are built on a global, collaborative, cloud-based and secure delivery platform that includes integration and analytics, and is extended by value-added services that help customers strengthen supplier relationships and optimize working capital. At the core of Basware's solutions suite is the Basware Network, the largest open commerce network in the world with over one million businesses connected in more than 100 countries.

"Not only did Basware pioneer the open B2B network approach, we continue to offer the largest open e-invoicing network, catering to all levels of supplier sophistication," continued Tykkyläinen. "From the largest multi-national organizations, to mid-tier suppliers and small family-owned businesses, we feature 100 percent supplier on-boarding and 100 percent invoice capture from those suppliers. Coupled with our e-procurement solution designed to achieve 100 percent user adoption, these solutions deliver our customers 100 percent spend visibility to transform their business and boost cash flow through greater cost savings, improved operational efficiency and the ability to build better relationships with suppliers."

About Basware:

Basware is the global leader in providing networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services.?Basware's commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes.?Small and large companies around the world achieve significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and closer relationships with their suppliers. Find out more at www.basware.com.

