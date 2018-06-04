

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices climbed at a slightly slower pace in April, Eurostat reported Monday.



Producer price inflation came in at 2 percent in April versus 2.1 percent in March. Prices were forecast to increase 2.4 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed marginally to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.



Among components, prices of intermediate goods rose 2.1 percent, and that of energy advanced 3.8 percent. Capital goods prices moved up 1 percent and durable consumer goods prices climbed 0.9 percent. Cost of non-durable consumer goods grew only 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in April after rising 0.1 percent in March. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent rise.



