

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly higher on Monday as political worries in Italy and Spain have eased and investors cheered merger & acquisition news elsewhere across Europe.



The benchmark DAX was up 46 points or 0.36 percent at 12,770 in opening deals after rising 1 percent on Friday.



Bayer shares slid half a percent. The conglomerate said Sunday that it resolved capital increase with subscription rights against cash contributions in the amount of 6.0 billion euros to finance the acquisition of Monsanto.



In economic releases, Eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated sharply in June largely reflecting political uncertainties in Italy, survey data from think tank Sentix showed.



The investor confidence index slid to 9.3 from 19.2 in May. This was the lowest score since October 2016 and below the expected level of 19.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX