Raytheon United Kingdom Appoints Lord (Tom) Strathclyde as Board Chairman

HARLOW, England, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon United Kingdom (UK) has appointed Lord (Tom) Strathclyde as board chairman, effective 4 June 2018. Lord Strathclyde was Leader of the UK's House of Lords, 2010-2013, and leader of the Conservative Party in the House of Lords, 1998-2013.

"In the last two years, Raytheon UK has invested more than £20 million opening new facilities in England, Scotland and Wales to serve global customers," said Richard Daniel, Chief Executive and Managing Director, Raytheon UK. "Lord Strathclyde's extensive business and government experience, including senior ministerial positions in the departments of Environment, Education, and Trade and Industry, will provide a foothold of counsel and guidance in key areas that will help Raytheon deliver products and capabilities to serve our UK customer needs and grow our ability to export and build international business."

Lord Strathclyde holds a number of non-executive director posts and senior advisory positions. Previously, he held a range of senior positions within the financial services sector including:

Director at Trafigura Beheer BV (2013-16)

NED to Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (2004-10)

NED at Marketform Group, the Lloyd's based insurance company (2003-10)

Chairman of Trafalgar Capital Management, Ltd (2001-10)

NED at Hampden Agencies, the Lloyd's of London members agency (2007-10)

Before serving in Government, he was an associate director at Bain Clarkson, (now Aon) (1982-88).

He is currently Governor of Wellington College, a board member of the think tank the Centre for Policy Studies, and is chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Battersea Power Station Foundation which supports charities in underprivileged areas of South London.

Lord Strathclyde said: "Raytheon has a long heritage in the UK and, over the years, has invested in people, technology and infrastructure. Raytheon has made a serious long-term commitment to the UK, our national defence and increasing UK exports. I shall do all I can to help Raytheon at this crucial time in opening up new markets and providing the best possible value to UK taxpayers."

About Raytheon UK

Raytheon UK is a subsidiary of Raytheon Company. It is a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence and has developed strong capabilities in mission systems integration in defence, national security and commercial markets. Raytheon UK also designs, develops and manufactures a range of high-technology electronic systems and software at facilities in Harlow, Glenrothes, Gloucester, Waddington, Broughton and Manchester.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

