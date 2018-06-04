

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) announced two new programs designed to support European FinTechs who are developing the next generation of digital payment solutions. Starting in July, FinTech start-ups based in Europe can onboard to Visa's global network in as little as four weeks. Additionally, Visa has launched a $100 million European investment program to support the thriving FinTech ecosystem in Europe and grow its investment activity in start-ups.



Visa said several payment platforms and FinTechs are collaborating with the company to create new consumer and merchant experiences, including Contis, EVRY, Jaja, Revolut and Wirecard.



