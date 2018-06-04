

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose modestly on Monday to extend gains from the previous session as political worries in Italy and Spain have eased and investors cheered merger & acquisition news.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24 points or 0.45 percent at 5,490 in opening deals after climbing 1.2 percent on Friday.



Societe Generale climbed 2.3 percent. According to the Financial Times, Italian bank UniCredit is considering a merger with the French lender.



Airbus Group rose half a percent on a Bloomberg report that it is favored to pull in an order from Singapore Airlines Ltd. affiliate Vistara for as many as 60 new-engine single-aisle airliners.



AccorHotels slumped 6 percent after it confirmed an interest in buying a minority stake in Air France-KLM. Shares of the latter jumped as much as 7.5 percent.



In economic releases, Eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated sharply in June largely reflecting political uncertainties in Italy, survey data from think tank Sentix showed.



The investor confidence index slid to 9.3 from 19.2 in May. This was the lowest score since October 2016 and below the expected level of 19.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX