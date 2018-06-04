

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The greenback slipped to 0.7650 against the aussie, a level unseen since May 23.



The greenback dropped to a 10-day low of 1.1734 against the euro and near a 2-week low of 1.3399 against the pound, from its early highs of 1.1657 and 1.3340, respectively.



The greenback hit a 4-week low of 0.7033 against the kiwi and a 4-day low of 1.2905 against the loonie, reversing from its previous highs of 0.6977 and 1.2964, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 0.9894 against the franc, the greenback eased to 0.9844.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.19 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 1.27 against the loonie, 0.97 against the franc, 0.775 against the aussie and 0.72 against the kiwi.



