

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were sharply higher on Monday, with an upbeat U.S. jobs report, easing of political tensions in Italy and Spain and fresh deal-making news buoying investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 56 points or 0.72 percent at 7,757 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Friday.



DS Smith rallied 3.2 percent after it announced the proposed acquisition of Papeles y Cartones de Europa, S.A., known as Europac, a Western European integrated packaging business.



Lender CYBG gained about 1 percent after it launched a revised offer to buy challenger bank Virgin Money.



On the data front, U.K. construction activity growth remained stable in May, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed. The corresponding index held steady at 52.5 while economists expected it to drop to 51.8.



