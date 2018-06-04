Magnesium Chloride Market Driven by Significant Usage of Magnesium Chloride for De-Icing of Roads And Highways in Snow Falling Countries: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global magnesium chloride market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the projected period. Magnesium chloride is a chemical compound and derives from magnesium. The salts are essential in nutrition and are used to cure hypomagnesemia. Medically, the compound is used in treating cardiopulmonary and heart ailments.

Commercially, magnesium chloride is used for road maintenance, fertilizers, fireproofing and wastewater treatment activities. Medically, magnesium chloride offers many benefits pertaining to nervous system. Especially pregnant women, epileptic seizures and shakes in alcoholism are cured significantly with magnesium chloride. Further, Parkinson's disease can also be overcome with high magnesium supplementation and shaking can be prevented with least rigidity.

Factors driving the growth of magnesium chloride include significant usage of magnesium chloride for de-icing of roads and highways. The demand has grown by leaps and bounds in snow falling countries as a means to control ice, pre-wetting and pre-treating. Since, chloride is chosen over calcium chloride for de-icing purpose. However, the usage is limited in some countries due to health issues arising out of frequent use also the usage is suggested in smaller doses since frequent and heavy doses may result in health ailments and breathing problems.

Based on product segmentation, the magnesium chloride market includes flakes, granules and powder. Based on segmentation by application, the magnesium chloride market includes building materials, food industry, industry and pharmaceutical. Pharmaceutical and building materials accounted for significant share in the estimated period owing to tremendous demand.

Access 121 page research report with TOC on "Magnesium Chloride Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc.



Geographical segmentation for magnesium chloride market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market witnessed a higher CAGR growth in the estimated period owing to rising use of magnesium chloride for agriculture purpose. North America and Europe also witnessed a higher CAGR growth owing to snow falling regions and need for de-icing activities during winters. MEA regions however exhibited a lower CAGR growth in the estimated period owing to low use of magnesium chloride on a commercial scale. The key players in the magnesium chloride market include Skyline Chemical Corporation, Mubychem Group, Anron Chemicals Co., Shenzhou Chemical Co., Ltd., Dynea AS, Yulin Lieran, Shouguang Haixu Chemical Co., Ltd and Enviromedica.

This report studies Magnesium Chloride in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Ancient Minerals

• Van Mannekus

• Shree Harikrushna

• Compass Minerals

• Weifang CHS

• Shouguang Zixu Chemical

• K S Kali GmbH

• KATE Chemcial

• Saboo Group

• K+S Group

• AKSELL

• Weifang Changda

• Weifang Yongxing

• Shandong Bailukai

• Jiangsu Qinfen Pharmaceutical

• Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients

• Shelton

• Hongkong Sheng Shi Jiao Zi

• Shaanxi Top Pharm

• Tai'an Mingchen

• Haihang Industry

• Neostar United

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Magnesium Chloride in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Magnesium Chloride in each application, can be divided into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

