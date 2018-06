MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined notably in May, figures from the labor ministry showed Monday.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 83,738 in May from the previous month. Compared to previous year, unemployment declined 208,998.



The number of registered unemployed was 3.25 million, the lowest since December 2008.



The number of unemployed among youth aged below 25 years, decreased by 9,843 from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX