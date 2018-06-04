sprite-preloader
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Annual Financial Report

London, June 1

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited ("the Company"), at their meeting held on May 30, 2018, has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results, Segment-Wise Financial Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, both on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 ("Financial Results") as recommended by the Risk and Audit Committee of the Company. A copy of the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0406181133-AED1_Financial_Results-_March_2018_CC.pdf


