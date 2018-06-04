

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) announced the appointment of co-Chief Operating Officers, effective July 1. Brian Peccarelli (President, Tax & Accounting) has been named co-Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for Customer Markets. He will be responsible for all customer-facing operations including driving sales. Neil Masterson (Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer) has been named co-Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for Operations & Enablement. Neil will manage commercial and technology operations.



With the organizational changes, Susan Taylor Martin, President of the Legal business, has decided to leave the organization at the end of June. Gonzalo Lissarrague, President of the Global Growth Organization, will also be leaving the organization as a result of the changes.



The company previously disclosed plans to de-layer the business and reduce its cost base to reflect a smaller organization when it closes the sale of a 55% interest in its Financial & Risk business to private equity funds managed by Blackstone (expected in the second half of 2018).



