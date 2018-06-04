Combines Nordics and Benelux sales regions to align global operations with key vendors and reseller partners, and support further organic growth locally

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, is combining the operations of two of its most successful sales regions to create a new, dynamic and powerful presence across Northern Europe. The new region, which comprises the whole of the Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) and Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), currently nets total annual revenues of around 350m€ and will be headed up by Kris Van Den Bergh.

"This move creates a northern European powerhouse that mirrors the operational organisation of our key partners and delivers the necessary critical mass to sustain further growth," said Julien Antoine, VP of EMEA at Exclusive Group. "It also reflects the significant strategic importance of these territories to the Exclusive global business. We expect increased operational efficiencies and expanded services coverage to be realised immediately, while vendor and reseller partners are also set to benefit through enhanced penetration into northern European markets."

Leading the new region is Kris Van Den Bergh, promoted from his previous role as Regional Director for Benelux. Ben Aelbrecht becomes General Manager for Belgium from his previous position as Sales Director. Assisting the transition will be Fredrik Armandt, who is departing the company later this year after nearly a decade leading the Nordics business to unprecedented success.

"We are very grateful to Fredrik who has built a tremendous platform in the Nordics, and leaves an outstanding team who are capable of fully exploiting its potential and achieving our high organic growth ambitions," commented Van Den Bergh. "And in Benelux, strategic acquisitions have consolidated our strong market position as we reap the benefits of leadership across cyber and cloud transformation categories. I see great opportunities across the extended region, on both a global and local level, as our services, portfolio and geo-reach continue to expand."

