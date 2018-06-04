Adyen First To Launch Real Time Mastercard Account Updater Service Globally

2.5 Percent of All Card Declines Can be Recovered with No Integration Required

AMSTERDAM, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced its direct API integration with the Mastercard Account Updater service. Qualified merchants processing with Adyen globally can now increase revenue from card-on-file payments by automatically updating Mastercard accounts in real time.

The direct API connection helps to prevent card declines due to account changes caused by expiration dates or new replacement card numbers, among other reasons. Microsoft and Twitter are among Adyen's merchants using the Mastercard Account Updater service.

"The subscription economy is experiencing massive growth, with 100% increase year-over-year for the last five years1. Beyond digital services, Adyen is seeing a strong uptake in physical products like cosmetics, fashion and bicycles now offered as a subscription service. Payments are a critical touchpoint for ensuring uninterrupted service for customers and sustained revenue for merchants," said Roelant Prins, chief commercial officer at Adyen. "Adyen, together with Mastercard's Account Updater, is focused on making the highest number of payments succeed by automatically updating card data at the point of transaction, preventing involuntary card declines due to expired or replaced cards."

"Today's consumers have their card information stored at multiple online stores and in the event the card gets replaced, it is an inconvenience to remember and update the card details at all the stores," said Johan Gerber, executive vice president of security and decision products at Mastercard. "As the first payments platform to use our Account Updater API, Adyen is giving merchants a powerful tool to provide a better, seamless consumer shopping experience by automatically updating the details."

Adyen's use of the Mastercard Account Updater API can be activated instantly with no merchant integration required. Adyen also provides merchants extensive live performance data including authorization rate impact by issuing bank and decline code. For more information, please visit www.adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal.

1 McKinsey&Company, February 2018, "Thinking inside the subscription box: New research on e-commerce consumers"

Media contacts:

Tracy Rubin / Jill Fox

JCUTLER media group

tracy@jcmg.com / jillian@jcmg.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615900/Adyen_Logo.jpg