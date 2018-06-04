SoftServe Delivers Rapid Innovation with New Amazon Web Services DevOps Competency Status

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe (https://www.softserveinc.com/en-us/), a leading global digital authority and consulting company, announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency (https://aws.amazon.com/devops/partner-solutions/) status. This designation recognizes that SoftServe provides the proven technology and deep expertise to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices for helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates SoftServe as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on continuous integration and delivery, monitoring, logging, and performance, and infrastructure as code or consulting. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Too often we see our customers' legacy systems can't offer the scalability needed to support rapid digital innovation. Without this they can't achieve dramatically faster development cycles to deploy changes quickly with far less risk," said Todd Lenox, Vice President, Digital Services & Partnerships at SoftServe. "Achieving AWS DevOps Competency is proof our experienced DevOps organization makes adoption of a collaborative approach as seamless as possible - taking full advantage of the flexibility of the cloud."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program (https://aws.amazon.com/partners/competencies/) to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"SoftServe continues to be a valuable partner to Avery and has enabled us to bring much needed enhancements in rapid succession to our Design & Print Online application. Their methodologies and understanding of AWS services has allowed us to grow our online business and stay ahead of the competition," said Phillip McGee, Senior Software Solutions Manager, Avery Products Corporation.

SoftServe's DevOps solutions introduce a collaborative approach that combines agile thinking, automation, and advanced tools to help disparate groups work cohesively. This helps businesses accelerate software development, optimize efficiency, and drive down operational costs.

Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration - Reduce bootstrap time for new projects with automated provisioning that enables operations teams to ramp up new development environments, fast.

Delivery Pipeline and Continuous Integration - Enhance visibility of project progress by building and deploying software in stages, with fully automated deployment cycles.

Configuration Management - Enjoy simplified system configuration across diverse development and production environments.

Cloud Migration and Cost Optimization - Migrate solutions to the cloud that optimize resources and adhere to operational policy and security standards.

Automated Monitoring and Alerting - Leverage the latest availability and performance monitoring technologies to reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) failures.

ChatOps - Reduce operational costs with ChatOps that connect people, bots, and tools, making information readily available while optimizing workflows.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a global digital authority and consulting company, operating at the cutting edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way large enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation - from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

Ultimately, we empower businesses to re-identify their differentiation, accelerate market position, and vigorously compete in today's digital, global economy. Visit www.softserveinc.com (http://www.softserveinc.com/).

