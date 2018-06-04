VistaJet Ltd: VistaJet Launches the Most Extensive Children's Private Travel Program

Adventures in the Sky: interactive entertainment, educational activities and tailored parties in the sky to create a young traveler's dream voyage

LONDON, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, today announced the launch of Adventures in the Sky, the most extensive travelers' program designed especially for children.

With one in four of VistaJet flights in 2017 having a child on-board*, offering activities dedicated to young travelers is proving increasingly important.

Created for passengers aged one to 16 years old, Adventures in the Sky** will turn VistaJet cabins into playrooms and party venues. Children will be actively engaged with storytelling illustration books, personalized explorer backpacks and family activity hampers, and serviced by children-trained hostesses, offering them special menus and a host of interactive adventures.

At the forefront of Adventures in the Sky is a series of themed parties, created in collaboration with world-renowned event-planners Sharky and George. Each activity is hosted on-board by an expert team, to make young fliers' time in the air truly memorable.

Alice in the Sky takes children down the rabbit hole and into a magical world where boys and girls can host their own Mad Hatter's Tea Party, play flamingo croquet and the Contrariwise game.

The Secret Mission trains recruits as secret service agents to unravel an international criminal operation. Guided by an in-flight Spy Chief, new agents will receive Kingsman-inspired training in the art of writing and decrypting code, taking fingerprints, crime scene techniques and secret messaging.

For the young cinephile, Movies in the Sky will include a film crew equipped with camera, editing and green screen equipment to create their own movie from script writing and casting to make-up, acting, filming and special effects. Children can act out their favorite blockbuster or bring new ideas to life.

Adventure Packs

VistaJet has created a series of activity packs. Explorer Backpacks, personalized to the individual child's age and their travel destination, are designed to be used both on-board and for days afterwards. For the whole family, personalized Activity Hampers will be prepared, full of activities to create together.

To entertain its younger passengers, VistaJet has also created a series of six hand-illustrated sticker-books where children can follow the adventures of protagonists Miloh and Scarlet.

Private Dining

VistaJet's Private Dining chefs have created a new menu to appeal to children from anywhere in the world and all the dishes provide the healthy requirements their parents expect.

A Child Expert On-Board

With many families traveling with a nanny, VistaJet has taken the unprecedented step to train all its Cabin Hostesses with the prestigious early years education and childcare institute, Norland College. The dedicated training program covers child development and behaviors, understanding family dynamics and recognizing times of need for families when traveling.

VistaJet is the first private aviation company to take these steps to provide the best service for every passenger.

* Identified as children born after June 1, 2001.

** Additional children services are dedicated to VistaJet's Program members. Prices on application. Services are available from multiple global locations, and in a large number of languages.

www.vistajet.com/children (http://www.vistajet.com/children)

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere. Customers can also request Direct one-off flights through the industry's first end-to-end booking app or a 24/7 global team.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com (http://www.vistajet.com/)

About Sharky and George

Sharky & George is a London based children's events company that specializes in fun for all ages, through awesome games, creative activities and imaginative experiences. The team is made up of inspirational and energetic rock stars who really 'get' children and take huge pride in making others happy.

From regularly partying at No.10 Downing Street to entertaining 850 children in the garden of Buckingham Palace, Sharky & George has worked on a broad range of events. Creating private parties in Qatar, Switzerland, New York and throughout Europe, Sharky & George has worked with different cultures, and learned how to best to entertain children from around the globe.

About Norland College

Norland was founded in 1892 by Emily Ward who recognized the need for early years care and education to be formalized. Founded on the motto Love Never Faileth, the college has a child-centered approach to training both its full-time students and in consultancy. Graduates trained at Norland College are employed worldwide as Norland Nannies and Maternity Nurses through their in-house employment agency, Norland Agency.

