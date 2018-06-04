Frost & Sullivan Publishes Annual 2017, Q1-2018 And 12 Mos. Since Initiation Updates On Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Equity Research is published in the framework of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Analysis Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise the investors' level of knowledge of TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which the companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors from Israel and abroad. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by removing the barrier of lacking understanding in the market.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with the TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and the TASE.

In our view, the company is on track to meet its strategic goals with sufficient cash to support current clinical early phase and other pre-clinical pipeline development.

Cellect announced on 9 April, 2018 that it has successfully completed the proof of concept testing of its first in type new product prototype, ApoTainer using Cellect's FasL-coated magnetic beads for maximizing efficacy and scalability of stem cell based products' manufacturing. The ApoTainer is designed to replace highly complex and expensive procedures currently used by laboratories (e.g. Bone marrow transplantations)

Positive results from a sample of 20 patients under trial at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical Center, in which the ApoGraft process has shown significantly beneficial effects on stem cells derived from fat tissue. There was 100% acceptance and zero related adverse events. Cellect has also announced the opening of the second clinical trial site at Hadassah Medical Center

As of March 31 2018, Cellect had approximately $9.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. On January 31, 2018 , Cellect sold to institutional investors an aggregate of 484,848 ADSs in a registered direct offering at $8.25 per ADS resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $4.0 million .

Should the company see positive results in its ongoing trial (ApoGraft POC final results estimated in late 2018) the financial potential of their stock is projected to increase.

We maintain our estimation of the company's equity value at $101.4M ; corresponding to a price target ranging between $15.40 and $18.70 ; a mean of $16.90 .

About the company - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is developing a technological platform, the "ApoGraft", which functionally selects stem cells from a mixed population of cells based on their sensitivity to apoptosis. The first product under development is the ApoTainerTM selection kit. The company is currently conducting a proof-of-concept phase I/II trial with blood cancer patients in Israel, which is expected to be completed by the end of Q3-2018. Based on trial results and safety issues, the company plans to integrate its technology into a range of procedures that utilize stem cells, as well as into the manufacturing process of adult stem cell based products.

