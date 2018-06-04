National Milk Records Plc - Result of General Meeting
London, June 4
4 June 2018
NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
("NMR" or the "Company")
Reduction of Capital - Result of General Meeting
National Milk Records plc, the leading supplier of dairy and livestock information services, is pleased to announce that the resolutions to approve the Reduction of Capital, to adopt new Articles of Association and to authorise the Company to issue ordinary shares, were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company held today. Resolution 5 in the Notice of Meeting, which would have granted authority to the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares, was withdrawn, as it was decided that this authority is not required at this time.
The Reduction of Capital remains conditional on approval by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales and is expected to become effective on 26 June 2018. If approved by the Court, the Reduction of Capital will substantially reduce the accumulated deficit on the Company's profit and loss account.
Additionally, further to the announcements made on 3 October 2017 and 6 February 2018, the Company confirms that Mr Philip Kirkham retired from the Board on 31 May 2018.
Trevor Lloyd, Chairman, commented:
"On behalf of the Board I would like to express our gratitude for Philip's support and guidance during his years as Chairman, and then Non-Executive Director, of NMR. We wish him all the best in the future."
For further information please contact:
|National Milk Records plc
Andy Warne, Managing Director
Mark Frankcom, Finance Director
+44-7970-009141
andyw@nmr.co.uk
+44-7458-002444
markf@nmr.co.uk
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
Duncan Vasey
Mark Anwyl
|+44-20-7220-9796
|Blytheweigh (Financial PR)
Megan Ray
Rachael Brooks
|+44-20-7138-3204
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.