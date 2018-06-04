Network security firm Corero Network said on Monday it has received a $0.7m order for its SmartWall Threat Defense System technology from an unnamed existing customer. AIM-listed Corero said the order is part of the customer's ongoing deployment and includes multiple SmartWall products with supporting SecureWatch services for three years. Further orders are expected in the second half of the year. Corero has so far generated $1m of revenue from the customer this year. Company president Andrew ...

