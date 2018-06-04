Reabold issued an update to the market on Monday, reporting that Schlumberger Oilfield UK has completed a competent person's report for Corallian Energy relating to Corallian's 100%-owned Oulton appraisal project in the UK North Sea. The AIM-traded firm had announced on 30 May that it invested £2.5m in Corallian, and owned 32.9% of Corallian's issued share capital. It said the Schlumberger report attributed 2C contingent resources of 13.9 million barrels of oil and 4.4bcf of gas. The report ...

