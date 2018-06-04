Shares in onshore hydrocarbon production, development and exploration company Union Jack Oil jumped on Monday after the company said it had acquired a further 12.5% in the PEDL180 and PEDL182 licences in North Lincolnshire. The licences are home to the Wressle discovery and the Broughton North prospect, and the acquisition will see Union Jack pay £1.04m once commercial oil production is established. The company's total interest in the licences is now at 27.5%. Executive chairman David Bramhill ...

