Shares in European lead and zinc explorer Ferrum Crescent were temporarily suspended on the Alternative Investment Market on Monday as the company changed its name to Europa Metals. FCR stated it had worked closely with both the Australian and London Stock Exchanges to try and avoid any suspensions, however due to "ISIN administrative challenges" a temporary suspension from trading on AIM was "unavoidable". As of 0930 BST, Ferrum shares had lost 0.69% to 0.072p. ...

