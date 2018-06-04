Recruitment and employability firm Staffline Group announced on Monday that non-executive director Andy Hogarth is to step down from his role effective from 30 June. Hogarth joined the AIM traded company in 2002 as finance director, became managing director in 2003 and then was appointed as chief executive in 2004 when the company was first listed on the AIM market. He leaves Staffline in order explore other business opportunities as-well as pursuing his other business interests. The company ...

