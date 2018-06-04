Exploration and development firm Georgian Mining has wrapped up an exploration programme on the edges of its GZ2 mineral resource. After stepping out 80 metres west from the previously discovered mineralisation at GZ3, itself 150 metres to the west of GZ2, Georgian saw results from its new step-out holes turn in high-grade polymetallic gold mineralisation, indicating that a "significant mineralisation" was open at depth. Further near-surface gold oxide mineralisation was intersected on the ...

