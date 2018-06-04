West Africa-focussed gold exploration company Cora Gold issued further assay results from its Sanankoro Gold Discovery in southern Mali on Monday, reporting broad zones of shallow gold mineralisation in the weathered zone. The AIM-traded firm said those included 34m at 2.5 g/t Au including 23m at 3.3 g/t Au; 63m at 0.9 g/t Au including 18m at 1.3 g/t Au hole ending in mineralisation; 19m at 1.2 g/t Au; and 9m at 1.0 g/t Au including 3m at 2.5 g/t Au. It said confirmation core drilling in Zone A ...

