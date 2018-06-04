Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 01-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.27p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---