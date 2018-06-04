Bayside Corporation Blockchain Enabled Cryptocurrency ATM Installed in Support of the $10,000 Dragon Ball Fighter Z Inaugural FantasyGold Coin Esports Event

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTC PINK: BYSD; "Bayside or the "Company"), celebrated a major milestone on June 1st with the first installation of a CTM, part of a broader roll-out taking place in multiple locations across several states throughout month. Bayside also signed an agreement to place that CTM at The Nerd Bar, located within the Neonopolis in Downtown Las Vegas, and only steps away from where FantasyGold Coin is sponsoring a series of Esports events.

As part of a developing relationship with FantasyGold Coin, a co-branded CTM displaying the logo for FantasyGold Coin, alongside the "Powered by Bayside Blockchain" logo, was on-site supporting the inaugural FGC-sponsored tournament which was held on June 2nd and 3rd.

Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside, commented, "We were very excited to be a part of this hugely successful inaugural event over the weekend. The impressive FantasyGold Coin team did an amazing job, and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them. We are also thrilled to be able to locate one of our CTMs at The Nerd to provide customers with easy, safe and secure access to the crypto-asset markets."

Mark Petrozzella, the President for New Business Development for fantasygold.io, added " We are thrilled to announce that the collaboration between FantasyGold Coin and Bayside was a huge success. The viewership of the event exceeded all projections. We look forward to a continued productive partnership with Bayside."

The CTM will remain at The Nerd bar in the Neonopolis on Fremont St. The Nerd was carefully selected for its unique location within one of the premier entertainment destinations in Downtown Ls Vegas, and because of its proximity to the Esports arena where FantasyGold Coin will be sponsoring more tournaments.

About Bayside Corp

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol 'BYSD'. At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such projections or statement reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that such projections will be achieved and that actual results could differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected are decreases in oil and gas prices or decreases in oil and gas production. The company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, government regulation, taxation, spending, competition, general economic conditions and other risk factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Info@baysidecorp.com

SOURCE: Bayside Corporation