Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") today announced that the work completed so far on the Copper Belle Zone located within the Treaty Creek property, in the "Golden Triangle", of north-western British Columbia is most encouraging. Another 8 to 16 holes to depths of greater than 700 m are recommended in order to publish a preliminary resource estimate.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, commented: "Our first priority now is to complete the work for our resource estimatefollowed by drilling other exciting targets confirmed by Simcoe Geoscience. The geophysical survey that combined acquired data from magnetotellurics (MT), magnetometer (Mag) and electromagnetic (EM) surveys has provided Tudor with several high priority anomalous drill targets. We expect that this summer's drill program will be very busy."





Figure 1: Copper Belle 3D Image

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/34992_a1528040841739_2.jpg

In Figure 1 above you can clearly see that the north end face of Copper Belle (right) is cut-off demonstrating a continuation of the mineralized zone to the north. When looking at Figure 2 below, the Copper Belle anomaly also shows a strong continuation of mineralized structure that is open to the north, west and to depth. This was verified in the 2017 drill results and supports our priority focus for 2018 drilling on the Copper Belle extensions. The Konkin Zone anomaly is a high priority exploratory drill target that previously generated 870 g/t Au over a 1.2m channel sample.









Figure 2: Treaty Creek Anomalies

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/34992_a1528040842082_46.jpg





Figure 3 below an intense anomaly has been identified adjacent to the RR Zone and GR2 Zones and represents another high priority exploration drill target. The GR2 assays from 2017 indicated a high grade strata-vein feeder system adjacent to this large anomaly. A feeder system that we suggest will continue into the anomaly.





Figure 3: GR2 & RR Zone MagnetoTelluric Hot Spot

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/34992_a1528040842504_49.jpg



Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the analytical information in this new release is James A. McCrea, P.Geo, for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold



Tudor Gold is a precious and base-metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines, several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development and Pretium's newly commissioned Brucejack Gold Mine. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Tudor Investor Relations:

Barry Holmes

Tel: 778-587-2074

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

CHF Capital Markets:

Cathy Hume

CEO

Tel: 416-868-1079 Ex 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding analysis and re-interpretation of data, and potential mineralization and geological merits of the Treaty Creek Project and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.