Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 01-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2029.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 2047.03p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1978.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 1996.50p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---