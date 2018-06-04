sprite-preloader
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/06/2018) of £68.20m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/06/2018) of £53.44m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01/06/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*256.30p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 249.82p
Ordinary share price259.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.25%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share101.81p14500000
ZDP share price105.00p
Premium to NAV3.13%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 01/06/2018

