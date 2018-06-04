sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Privacy Policy

Acorn Income Fund - Privacy Policy

PR Newswire

London, June 4

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Privacy Policy
4 June 2018

Acorn Income Fund Limited (the "Company") has updated its privacy policy to reflect changes in data protection law. A copy of the Company's updated privacy policy is available on its website at https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Cara De La Mare
+44 (0) 1481 745498


