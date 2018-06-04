Acorn Income Fund - Privacy Policy

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Privacy Policy

4 June 2018

Acorn Income Fund Limited (the "Company") has updated its privacy policy to reflect changes in data protection law. A copy of the Company's updated privacy policy is available on its website at https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/investors/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund

