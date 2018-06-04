ADYOULIKE Expand Native Advertising in Germany

MUNICH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ADYOULIKE expand its presence in Germany with the arrival of Jennifer Dielen, Sales Director DACH from Oath

ADYOULIKE, the leading Native Advertising technology with offices in Paris, London, New York and Munich, announces the arrival of Jennifer Dielen, Sales Director DACH as part of its European expansion.

Based in Munich, her mission is to develop ADYOULIKE's commercial activity with advertisers and media agencies. Jennifer Dielen will be working with Alexander Franke, VP Publisher Development DACH.

Jennifer Dielen joins ADYOULIKE from Oath with a wealth of experience in the Native landscape, she will now head up all ADYOULIKE's commercial activity in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Jennifer Dielen commented,

"The Native Advertising market is growing fast, particularly in the DACH region, I see great potential in this market for advertisers and agencies. The ADYOULIKE platform offers the unique capability and complete solution for the market, managing service as well as in programmatic."

Charles Deffontaine, CCO & Managing Director EMEA at ADYOULIKE commented:

"Native Advertising is a booming market. The DACH region is one of the largest advertising markets in the world, the Native Advertising market in Germany will value at $ 1.6 billion by 2020. The expansion of our activities and our team in such a market is a logical step for us."

About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is the leading global in-feed native advertising platform. Launched in 2011, it is a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace and leading artificial intelligence technology.