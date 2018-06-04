

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced results from a part of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 trial that evaluated Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Opdivo plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy in patients with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression <1%, across squamous and non-squamous tumor histologies. The company said the data showed that Opdivo plus chemotherapy extended progression-free survival versus chemotherapy in patients with PD-L1 expression <1%. PFS is a secondary endpoint for Opdivo plus chemotherapy in the part of the study.



Grade 3-4 treatment-related adverse events were observed in 25% of patients who received Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy, 52% with Opdivo plus chemotherapy and 35% with chemotherapy.



