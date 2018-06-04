Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded technical consultancy assignment for Inter RAO Export power plant project in Cuba

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 4 June 2018 at 14:30 (EEST)

INTER RAO Export LLC, a leading Russian energy company acting as an EPCM Contractor in a number of large international projects, has awarded Pöyry with the assignment for technical audit services provision for the project of the construction of four power units in Cuba: one unit close to TPP "Maximo Gomez" (in the town of Mariel) and the other three at the TPP "East Havana" (in Santa Cruz del Norte, Mayabeque province). The new units will each have 200 MW capacity.

Pöyry will provide technical audit services for survey and design works in the power plant project, including review of adopted technical solutions for their compliance with the best world design practices, and recommendations and suggestions for their improvement.

"Pöyry is delighted to support Inter RAO LLC with this important and challenging project in Cuba. It will increase power capacity and simultaneously improve security of supply in the country. This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as the world leader in providing energy efficient thermal power solutions. Following previous project announcements earlier this year, this new project reinforces Pöyry's ranking as the preferred energy consultant" says Ilkka Heikkilä, Pöyry's Regional Director for Thermal Power.

Further information:

Ilkka Heikkilä

Regional Director, Thermal Power, Nordics

Pöyry

Tel. +358 10 33 24268

Did you know? Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of 60,000 MW of thermal power projects all over the world.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

